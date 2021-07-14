Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

9 social-media users face arrest for allegedly defaming Thai Army

Thailand’s Army chief on Wednesday demanded the arrest of nine people for allegedly claiming that Thai soldiers were being flown to the United States for Covid-19 booster shots.

Army chief General Narongpan Jittkaewtae announced that eight Facebook users and one Twitter user will be arrested over defamation charges and may face up to two years in prison and/or a fine of no more than 4,000 baht.

The general also had Colonel Nakhonsom Naowabut from the Army's office of the judge advocate file a complaint with the Nang Loeng police station on Wednesday.

Recently, social-media users shared images of Thai soldiers heading to the US to participate in the July 10-26 Strategic Airborne Operation at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Accompanying the images were captions accusing the soldiers of travelling to the US to get a Pfizer booster and using the taxpayers’ money to fund this exercise.

Meanwhile, deputy Army spokesman Colonel Srichan Ngathong pointed out that the vaccination card pictured in the posts is that of a 58-year-old, while soldiers heading to the US are a lot younger.

Published : July 14, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.