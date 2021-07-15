Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bangkok dispatching 69 teams to test high-risk community residents for Covid-19

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will on Thursday dispatch 69 Comprehensive Covid-19 Response Teams (CCRTs) to 69 communities with a high risk of infections, Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Wednesday.

“The CCRTs will conduct rapid tests on people in risky groups with antigen test kits and also provide locals with knowledge on the correct way to isolate at home to prevent the virus from spreading at the community level,” he said.

“Those who test positive will be immediately sent to community isolation centres in case hospital beds in the area are not available.”

Aswin said the city would soon have 200 CCRTs to cover wider areas of the metropolis, especially slums which have a high density of population.

Each CCRT comprises public health officials, security officers and volunteers from NGOs.

Bangkok reported 2,332 new infections on Wednesday, topping the country’s daily infections chart, with cumulative patients since April 1 being 103,907 people.

Published : July 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

