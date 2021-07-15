Saturday, July 17, 2021

GPO set to sign Moderna purchase contract with private hospitals

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) will start signing purchase contracts for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine with private hospitals on Friday, while a contract with Zuellig Pharma, which imports Moderna, will be signed on July 23.

“As there are 285 hospitals which have expressed an interest in the vaccine, we expect the purchase contracts with them to all be finalised before July 21,” GPO deputy managing director Dr Sirikul Matevelungsun said on Wednesday.

“We can then expect to sign the contract with Zuellig Pharma next week on Friday [July 23], which is sooner than we previously estimated.”

Sirikul said the GPO expected the delivery of 5 million Moderna doses to arrive between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

Moderna is among the top choices of alternative Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand, with private hospitals opening reservations earlier this month.

For example, Bangkok’s Phyathai 2 Hospital, which sells each dose of the vaccine at THB1,650, announced they were sold out in less than a minute after reservation opened on July 8 at noon.

Published : July 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

