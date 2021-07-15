98 deaths, 9,186 infections as Thailand hits new record

Of the total infections, 7,481 had tested positive in hospitals, 1,604 were found via proactive testing, 79 infections were found in prisons and 22 were arrivals from overseas.

Bangkok led the list with 2,224 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (846), Samut Sakhon (640), Chonburi (523) and Nonthaburi (355).

Meanwhile, 5,543 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 372,215 cases, 266,127 have recovered and been discharged, 103,056 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,032 have died.

Meanwhile, another 275,216 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 27,820 were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 13,533,717.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Thursday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 189.16 million, 172.79 million of whom have recovered, 12.3 million are active cases (79,141 in severe condition) and 4.07 million have died (up by 8,715).

Thailand ranks 59th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.84 million, followed by India with 30.98 million, Brazil with 19.2 million, France with 5.85 million and Russia 5.82 million.