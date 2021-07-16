Thundershowers forecast for all regions, isolated heavy rains in Central and East

Thundershowers are forecast for all regions with isolated heavy rains in the Central and the East. People in these areas should beware of the severe conditions, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-35°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 31-33°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department