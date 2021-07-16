Community-based isolation a solution for managing healthcare challenge

Two-thirds of the nearly 10,000 new daily cases reported in Thailand are concentrated in the region. The influx of patients at hospitals has left medical professionals and health workers fatigued. Hospital beds are fully occupied, forcing new patients to wait longer to be admitted. Some patients have even died at home, unable to obtain hospital care.

We are genuinely sorry about their loss and feel the suffering of people who have had to deal with illness and death in the last one and a half years.

But we also believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel. We see the solidarity of people who have put in great effort to help and comfort others. Many have come up with solutions to fill the gaps in the health system.

One of the solutions that we recognise is the collaboration among multi-stakeholders in Bangkok to initiate "Home Isolation" and "Community Isolation" programmes.

This involves individuals, local communities, civil society groups and hospital operators providing care and assistance to Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. The programme helps patients reach out to physicians or medical staff via video calls, medical devices and medicine delivery services.