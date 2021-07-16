Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Temples overburdened with Covid-19 cremations offered help

The Supreme Patriarch has called on the National Office of Buddhism to ensure temples nationwide have the means to cremate people who have succumbed to Covid-19.

The agency has also been tasked with checking if any temples are having problems with performing this duty.

The cremation of Covid-19 patients has become difficult because the job must be done under new safety guidelines without any rituals.

"Temples can also seek extra funding from the National Office of Buddhism or Provincial Office of Buddhism," the announcement read.

 

The Supreme Patriarch also blessed monks and the public, saying he hopes the Covid-19 crisis can be overcome safely.

Published : July 16, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
