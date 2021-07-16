67 deaths, 9,692 new infections as Thailand fights losing battle

Of the total infections, 6,733 had tested positive in hospitals, 2,329 were found via proactive testing, 615 infections were found in prisons and 15 were arrivals from overseas.

Meanwhile, 5,730 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 381,907 cases, 271,857 have recovered and been discharged, 106,951 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,099 have died.

Separately, another 261,809 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 28,189 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 13,823,355.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Friday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 189.73 million, 173.14 million of whom have recovered, 12.51 million are active cases (79,288 in severe condition) and 4.08 million have died (up by 8,502).

Thailand ranks 58th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.88 million, followed by India with 31.02 million, Brazil with 19.26 million, France with 5.88 million and Russia 5.83 million.