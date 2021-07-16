Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

People flock to Rajamangala Stadium for rapid tests

The 1,500 places for Covid-19 testing at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium were snapped on Friday.

The tests using rapid antigen test kits are being conducted by the National Health Security Office in cooperation with the Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control and Mahidol University's Faculty of Medical Technology.

According to media reports, the antigen test kit is 99 per cent accurate and provides a result in 30 minutes.

An official at the testing station said the quota of 1,500 tests has been filled up for several days since testing began on Friday.

People flock to Rajamangala Stadium for rapid tests

The official advised people to arrive at the testing station before 6am, and not skip their breakfast as they may faint while waiting for queue cards.

"The Rajamangala National Stadium testing stadium only operates on weekdays,” the official said.

People flock to Rajamangala Stadium for rapid tests People flock to Rajamangala Stadium for rapid tests

Published : July 16, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.