Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Customer melts restaurant owner’s heart with unusual food delivery order

A restaurant owner in Suphanburi has shared heart-warming details of an unusual order he received from a customer this week.

The kind-hearted customer ordered food not for himself but for the delivery driver.

The unnamed owner of Playground restaurant in Suphanburi posted the story on his “Tun Baantormai” Facebook page.

“I got an order this afternoon and was impressed by the customer’s comment. It was: ‘rider, you do not need to deliver this food for me. Take it back home and have this good dinner with your family. This order is to help local restaurants in Suphanburi.’”

The owner said he read the message again and again, before cooking the food for the lucky rider.

Published : July 16, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
