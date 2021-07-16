Rapid test kits can be bought over the counter from today

Meanwhile, Dr Surachok Tangwiwat, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s deputy secretary-general, said the agency has given four companies the green light to sell test kits over the counter.

He said consumers must check if the test kit has a “for citizens” stamp before purchasing.

"Rapid antigen test kits will also be available at hospitals, clinics and pharmacies from Friday," he said.

He also advised people against buying Covid-19 test kits online, saying that it is against the law to advertise these devices without permission.

“People who find test kits being advertised can call the 1556 FDA hotline,” he added.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry, said people who are not at risk should not waste their money on these kits.