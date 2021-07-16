Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Thailand seeking at least 10 different vaccine brands, says Foreign Ministry

Thailand is using diplomatic channels to procure as many as 10 different Covid-19 vaccine brands from overseas, the Foreign Ministry says.

The announcement comes after AstraZeneca revealed it can deliver only around half the monthly target of 10 million locally made doses to Thailand.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Thani Saengrat said vaccine brands sourced and to be purchased by Thailand include China’s Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino; US-made Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax; Russia’s Sputnik V; and Covishield and Covaxin from India.

Covishield is the name for AstraZeneca vaccine made in India.

The Foreign Ministry is currently cooperating with the US government on a large shipment of vaccine, Saengrat added. The US announced last week that it was donating 1.5 million doses of Pfizer to Thailand.

Meanwhile, the local importer has delivered shipment documents for Sputnik V to Thai government agencies including the Food and Drug Administration, Foreign Ministry and National Vaccine Institute.

Published : July 16, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.