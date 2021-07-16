Thailand seeking at least 10 different vaccine brands, says Foreign Ministry

The announcement comes after AstraZeneca revealed it can deliver only around half the monthly target of 10 million locally made doses to Thailand.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Thani Saengrat said vaccine brands sourced and to be purchased by Thailand include China’s Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino; US-made Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax; Russia’s Sputnik V; and Covishield and Covaxin from India.

Covishield is the name for AstraZeneca vaccine made in India.

The Foreign Ministry is currently cooperating with the US government on a large shipment of vaccine, Saengrat added. The US announced last week that it was donating 1.5 million doses of Pfizer to Thailand.