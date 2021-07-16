Covid patients overflow into hospital car park as cases surge in Bangkok

The photos were posted on the Facebook page of “sleepless” celebrity medic Mor Lab Panda.

They reveal a chaotic scene as dozens of patients lie on mats or sit on plastic chairs in the car park of PMG Hospital. Some are sprawled close to orange biohazard dumpsters that are overflowing with dangerous waste. Liquid can be seen leaking from the biohazard bins.

The photos were taken by Facebook user Pawezi Naraporn.

A guard at the hospital said numerous people in the car park had been left waiting because of a shortage of ambulances.