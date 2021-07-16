Thai Red Cross asks provinces to book free Moderna doses

The Red Cross announced on Thursday that it was importing 1 million doses of the US-made mRNA vaccine and would offer them free of charge.
“Governors of each province in Thailand have been asked to notify their Provincial Administrative Organisation to reserve vaccines for high-risk groups free of charge,” the Red Cross letter read.
The reservations must be made by July 21, it added.
Tej Bunnag, secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross Society, told a House committee on Thursday that his agency had concluded talks to import 1 million Moderna doses.
Published : July 16, 2021
By : The Nation
