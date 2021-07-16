Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thai Red Cross asks provinces to book free Moderna doses

The Thai Red Cross Society has contacted governors of every province, seeking data on the number of at-risk residents eligible for free Moderna vaccine doses.

The Red Cross announced on Thursday that it was importing 1 million doses of the US-made mRNA vaccine and would offer them free of charge.

“Governors of each province in Thailand have been asked to notify their Provincial Administrative Organisation to reserve vaccines for high-risk groups free of charge,” the Red Cross letter read.

The reservations must be made by July 21, it added.

 

Tej Bunnag, secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross Society, told a House committee on Thursday that his agency had concluded talks to import 1 million Moderna doses.

Published : July 16, 2021

By : The Nation

