Thundershowers forecast for all regions of Thailand

The southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers the upper South China Sea, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Thundershowers are forecast for all regions of the country.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 32-35°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-24°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

