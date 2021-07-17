Thundershowers forecast for all regions of Thailand

Thundershowers are forecast for all regions of the country.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-35°C.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-33°C.
Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 32-35°C.
East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-24°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 32-34°C.
Published : July 17, 2021
By : THE NATION
