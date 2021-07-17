APEC Economic Leaders’ Statement Overcoming COVID-19 and Accelerating Economic Recovery

Innovation and Digitalisation

⁠

Given the significant and diverse impact of COVID-19 on our people and businesses, now is a crucial time to pursue sound economic policies to sustain jobs, increase economic productivity, and advance innovation. Recognising some people and businesses will need to move into new sectors, we will work together on a growth-focused structural reform agenda that delivers inclusive, resilient, sustainable, and innovation-friendly outcomes. We will support our people to adapt to the future of work. We will harness innovation that enables our people and businesses, particularly MSMEs, to emerge stronger through decent work and increased opportunities. We will move forward together towards a digital future, strengthening digital infrastructure and technologies. We acknowledge the importance of cooperation on facilitating the flow of data and strengthening consumer and business trust in digital transactions. We will support measures designed to foster digital transformation and contribute to bridging the digital divide, including digital literacy and skills.

⁠

Trade and Investment

⁠

We underscore the essential role of trade and investment and an interconnected regional economy in tackling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and in enabling a strong economic recovery for all our people. Our Ministers are working to ensure the region’s supply chains support the safe and efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and related goods. We are committed to working together to facilitate the flow of goods and services, especially those that most support our health and economic response at this critical time. We must pave the way for the safe resumption of cross-border travel, without undermining efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We acknowledge the importance of a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment, which can help combat the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will advance economic integration in the region to facilitate recovery. At this critical juncture, the World Trade Organization should continue to demonstrate that global trade rules can support the recovery from the health and economic crisis, and we will work constructively to that end.

⁠

We thank New Zealand for chairing and look forward to meeting again at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November.