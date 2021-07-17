Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bangkok-based TAT staffer tests positive in Samui

A Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) staffer was found infected with Covid-19 on Thursday after flying to Samui Island in Surat Thani province for work.

According to the TAT report, the 36-year-old man had been tested for Covid-19 and had taken the second dose of vaccine in Bangkok before he left the capital for work to the island, where the Samui Plus Model scheme was launched on Thursday.

A timeline of his movements showed that the man had visited very few places from the beginning of this month – mostly his house and the TAT office in Bangkok. However, he reportedly went to the Ratchada branch of Big-C supermarket on July 7 and 11. On Wednesday he got his second vaccine dose at Hua Mak Indoor Stadium.

Published : July 17, 2021

By : The Nation

