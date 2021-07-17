Thailand hits over 10,000 Covid cases for the first time, record 141 deaths

There were 10,082 new cases and 141 deaths.

Of the total infections, 7,443 had tested positive in hospitals, 2,470 were found during proactive testing, 127 infections were found in prisons and 42 were arrivals from overseas.

Meanwhile, 6,327 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 391,989 cases, 278,184 have recovered and been discharged, 110,565 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,240 have died.

Separately, another 272,653 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 31,481 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 14,130,489.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 190.29 million, 173.49 million of whom have recovered, 12.71 million are active cases (79,209 in severe condition) and 4.09 million have died (up by 8,653).