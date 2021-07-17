Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Thailand hits over 10,000 Covid cases for the first time, record 141 deaths

Thailand hit record highs for new Covid-19 cases and deaths over a 24-hour period, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported on Saturday.

There were 10,082 new cases and 141 deaths.

Of the total infections, 7,443 had tested positive in hospitals, 2,470 were found during proactive testing, 127 infections were found in prisons and 42 were arrivals from overseas.

Meanwhile, 6,327 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 391,989 cases, 278,184 have recovered and been discharged, 110,565 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,240 have died.

Separately, another 272,653 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 31,481 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 14,130,489.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 190.29 million, 173.49 million of whom have recovered, 12.71 million are active cases (79,209 in severe condition) and 4.09 million have died (up by 8,653).

Thailand ranks 55th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.92 million, followed by India with 31.06 million, Brazil with 19.3 million, France with 5.9 million and Russia 5.84 million.

Published : July 17, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.