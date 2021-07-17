Saturday, July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Germany has categorised Thailand as a risk country for Covid-19 and introduced safety restrictions effective from Sunday.

People travelling from Thailand to Germany must follow these requirements:

•Online registration via https://einreiseanmeldung.de

•Have certificates confirming that the visitors have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have recovered from the virus, or have not contracted the virus

•10-day quarantine in Germany

Germany has approved the followibg vaccines: Comirnaty (BioNTech-Pfizer), Spikevax (Moderna), Vaxzevria (Oxford0-AstraZeneca) and Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

Published : July 17, 2021

By : The Nation

