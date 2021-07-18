Sunday, July 18, 2021

in-focus

More curbs imposed on dark red provinces from Tuesday

The Royal Gazette announced on Sunday tightening of Covid-19 measures from Tuesday.

The measures are:

▪︎ People living in dark red provinces (maximum and strictly controlled areas) are not allowed to go outdoors unless necessary.

▪︎ Curfew hours are imposed from 9pm to 4am.

▪︎ Restaurants, shopping malls and convenience stores must be closed from 8pm to 4am.

▪︎ Provincial governors must close venues and ban activities that could pose risk of Covid-19 infection for 14 days.

▪︎ Checkpoints will be set up to prevent people living in dark red provinces from inter-province travel.

▪︎ The number of passengers in public transport is limited to 50 per cent (only in dark red provinces).

 

Meanwhile, the number of dark red provinces has increased to 13. They are: Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

Published : July 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
