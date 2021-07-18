More curbs imposed on dark red provinces from Tuesday

The measures are:

▪︎ People living in dark red provinces (maximum and strictly controlled areas) are not allowed to go outdoors unless necessary.

▪︎ Curfew hours are imposed from 9pm to 4am.

▪︎ Restaurants, shopping malls and convenience stores must be closed from 8pm to 4am.

▪︎ Provincial governors must close venues and ban activities that could pose risk of Covid-19 infection for 14 days.

▪︎ Checkpoints will be set up to prevent people living in dark red provinces from inter-province travel.

▪︎ The number of passengers in public transport is limited to 50 per cent (only in dark red provinces).