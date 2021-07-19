Monday, July 19, 2021

More rains and isolated heavy rains forecast for most parts of Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand was strengthening.

Meanwhile, a monsoon trough lies across Myanmar, upper Laos and upper Vietnam, and a low pressure-cell over the upper South China Sea. More rain with isolated heavy rain are likely over the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South’s east coast.

The department also said that tropical storm “IN-FA” over the Pacific Ocean is moving northwest and would have no effect on Thailand.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-35°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 31-35°C.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 31-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

