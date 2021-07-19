Monday, July 19, 2021

in-focus

Walk-in vaccination facility open from today for foreigners aged above 75

All foreigners aged 75 and above, who are residing in Thailand and have yet to receive any Covid-19 vaccines, can walk in from Monday at the Central Vaccination Centre - Bangsue Grand Station every day, between 9am and 4pm.

Those receiving the vaccination must present their passport, as well as proof of residence, eg visa, permanent residence card, or work permit on the day of vaccination, the director-general of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tanee Sangrat, said.

Walk-in vaccination is available every day at Gates 2, 3, and 4.

Tanee said that since Bangsue Grand Station is also being used to vaccinate the general public, Covid-19 preventive measures should be strictly observed while traveling to and at the vaccination site.

There is a daily limit for walk-in vaccinations. However, vaccine will be administered throughout the day, hence those wanting to be inoculated can arrive at the centre during the opening hours as per their convenience, he said.

Tanee said the walk-in arrangement was only for elderly foreigners who have not received any vaccine shots. Those who have got their first shot must follow up for the second dose at the centre where they had received their first dose, he said.

He said the system could detect and would reject those who had already received the first dose.

He also clarified that currently there was no vaccine scheme for booster or third shots for the general public.

Published : July 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Phyathai 2, Samitivej Sukhumvit to provide jabs for expats

Published : July 07, 2021

US embassy sheds light on vaccine situation for American expats in Thailand

Published : June 23, 2021

Nearly 8.2 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses delivered since February

Published : July 18, 2021

Anutin pushes for another 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Worker compensation packages in pipeline for Ayutthaya, Chonburi and Chachoengsao

Published : July 19, 2021

Thai durian producers urge rail link with China to tap soaring demand

Published : July 19, 2021

SET down more than 1% as Asian stocks sapped by global surge of Delta

Published : July 19, 2021

Covid-related depression drives nurse to suicide

Published : July 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.