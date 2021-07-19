Monday, July 19, 2021

in-focus

Doctor quits disease control team as Covid-19 cases surge in Mae Sot

Frustrated by the soaring number of Covid-19 cases in Tak’s Mae Sot district, a doctor decided to quit the official communicable disease control team.

Dr Nuttagarn Chuenchom said in a Facebook comment on Sunday that the situation in Mae Sot was out of control, citing 257 cases in a single day.

She also said that though she has quit the disease-control team, she will continue treating and taking care of patients.

Published : July 19, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
