Doctor quits disease control team as Covid-19 cases surge in Mae Sot

Dr Nuttagarn Chuenchom said in a Facebook comment on Sunday that the situation in Mae Sot was out of control, citing 257 cases in a single day.
She also said that though she has quit the disease-control team, she will continue treating and taking care of patients.
Published : July 19, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : June 27, 2021
Published : February 21, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021