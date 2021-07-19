State-bank outlets in dark-red zone malls to be shut as of Tuesday

This move is in line with measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in maximum-control provinces, namely Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

“Check the institution’s website to find out which branches are open,” the announcement read.

The GFA also set new operating hours for state financial institutions:

• Branches in department stores in other zones can stay open until 5pm

• Branches outside department stores nationwide can stay open until 3.30pm

• Branches outside department stores in Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani can open until 3pm.

"The number of service counters and customers allowed inside each branch will be limited to reduce congestion,” the announcement read. "If a Covid-19 case is found inside the branch, the premises will be closed immediately for a thorough cleaning.”