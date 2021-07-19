Monday, July 19, 2021

in-focus

Foodpanda hit by boycott after threatening to fire rider at pro-democracy protest

A campaign to boycott foodpanda was launched on Sunday after the brand announced it was firing one of its riders for participating at a pro-democracy protest in Bangkok.

Protesters gathered at Democracy Monument on Sunday to demand the prime minister’s resignation, as well as more effective mRNA vaccines in the government’s inoculation programme.

One video clip of the demonstration showed a rider in a foodpanda uniform at the protest site. In response, the brand announced via Twitter that he would be fired. Its justification for the move was that foodpanda’s policies oppose “all kind of violence and terrorism”.

The response was later shared online, triggering calls by pro-democracy protesters and even some restaurant owners for a boycott of the food-delivery app.

Amid the online backlash, foodpanda later issued an apology and said it was still examining the incident.

Police on Sunday fired water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters after some tried to force their way through a barricade and razor wire.

Owned by the Germany-based company Delivery Hero, foodpanda arrived in Thailand in 2012 and is now a multinational concern with businesses across Europe and Asia.

Published : July 19, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Worker compensation packages in pipeline for Ayutthaya, Chonburi and Chachoengsao

Published : July 19, 2021

Thai durian producers urge rail link with China to tap soaring demand

Published : July 19, 2021

Covid-related depression drives nurse to suicide

Published : July 19, 2021

Tear gas was ‘standard procedure’ for pro-democracy protest on Sunday, say police

Published : July 19, 2021

Latest News

Worker compensation packages in pipeline for Ayutthaya, Chonburi and Chachoengsao

Published : July 19, 2021

Thai durian producers urge rail link with China to tap soaring demand

Published : July 19, 2021

SET down more than 1% as Asian stocks sapped by global surge of Delta

Published : July 19, 2021

Covid-related depression drives nurse to suicide

Published : July 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.