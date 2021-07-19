Foodpanda hit by boycott after threatening to fire rider at pro-democracy protest

Protesters gathered at Democracy Monument on Sunday to demand the prime minister’s resignation, as well as more effective mRNA vaccines in the government’s inoculation programme.

One video clip of the demonstration showed a rider in a foodpanda uniform at the protest site. In response, the brand announced via Twitter that he would be fired. Its justification for the move was that foodpanda’s policies oppose “all kind of violence and terrorism”.

The response was later shared online, triggering calls by pro-democracy protesters and even some restaurant owners for a boycott of the food-delivery app.

Amid the online backlash, foodpanda later issued an apology and said it was still examining the incident.

Police on Sunday fired water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters after some tried to force their way through a barricade and razor wire.