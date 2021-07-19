Monday, July 19, 2021

in-focus

Volunteers led by 24-year-old provide free transport to Covid patients

A volunteer association in Rayong’s Ban Chang district said on Monday that it has modified a bus to transport Covid-19 patients nationwide free of charge.

The association’s founder, 24-year-old Jakkrit Taentang, said he and other volunteers raised funds to buy the bus as the number of Covid-19 cases is likely to rise.

He said the bus had been modified in line with the Public Health Ministry's Covid-19 measures, such as partitioning off the driver and sealing the seats with plastic.

"The bus will not stop until it arrives at the destination in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said, adding that his association was planning to get another four such buses.

Volunteers led by 24-year-old provide free transport to Covid patients

The group’s first mission was to transport 50 Covid-19 patients from the Government Complex in Bangkok to their hometown in Nakhon Phanom.

"We are providing transport services for Covid-19 patients without expecting anything in return," he added.

Those wishing to use the service can call the association at (061) 749 5913 and (094) 576 2484.

Volunteers led by 24-year-old provide free transport to Covid patients Volunteers led by 24-year-old provide free transport to Covid patients

Published : July 19, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Government urged to provide more support to firefighting volunteers

Published : July 18, 2021

Nation Group, partners open online clinic to fight Covid-19

Published : May 06, 2021

Over 390,000 volunteers dedicated to COVID-19 fight in China

Published : February 13, 2021

Amid the push to reopen, states and businesses plead for more federal testing help

Published : April 18, 2020

Latest News

Worker compensation packages in pipeline for Ayutthaya, Chonburi and Chachoengsao

Published : July 19, 2021

Thai durian producers urge rail link with China to tap soaring demand

Published : July 19, 2021

SET down more than 1% as Asian stocks sapped by global surge of Delta

Published : July 19, 2021

Covid-related depression drives nurse to suicide

Published : July 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.