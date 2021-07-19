Volunteers led by 24-year-old provide free transport to Covid patients

The association’s founder, 24-year-old Jakkrit Taentang, said he and other volunteers raised funds to buy the bus as the number of Covid-19 cases is likely to rise.
He said the bus had been modified in line with the Public Health Ministry's Covid-19 measures, such as partitioning off the driver and sealing the seats with plastic.
"The bus will not stop until it arrives at the destination in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said, adding that his association was planning to get another four such buses.
The group’s first mission was to transport 50 Covid-19 patients from the Government Complex in Bangkok to their hometown in Nakhon Phanom.
"We are providing transport services for Covid-19 patients without expecting anything in return," he added.
Those wishing to use the service can call the association at (061) 749 5913 and (094) 576 2484.
Published : July 19, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : May 06, 2021
Published : February 13, 2021
Published : April 18, 2020
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021
Published : July 19, 2021