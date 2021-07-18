Government urged to provide more support to firefighting volunteers

Their plea came after Korasit Roaphan, a 19-year-old firefighting volunteer of the emergency rescue unit, died during a fire-fighting operation at the Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province on July 5.
Pongsapat Katakhunwisit, the emergency rescue unit chief, said the government has not discussed providing equipment support for firefighting volunteers after the incident.
He said only the private sector had provided equipment support so far.
"We would like to ask the government to pay more attention to firefighting volunteers, as they are the frontline personnel to tackle disasters," he said.
He suggested that leftover equipment with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration could be provided to firefighting volunteers.
He added that the government should amend laws related to firefighting volunteers to enable them to seek equipment from the government.
Published : July 18, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 11, 2021
Published : July 06, 2021
Published : July 10, 2021
Published : July 10, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021