Government urged to provide more support to firefighting volunteers

Their plea came after Korasit Roaphan, a 19-year-old firefighting volunteer of the emergency rescue unit, died during a fire-fighting operation at the Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province on July 5.

Pongsapat Katakhunwisit, the emergency rescue unit chief, said the government has not discussed providing equipment support for firefighting volunteers after the incident.

He said only the private sector had provided equipment support so far.

"We would like to ask the government to pay more attention to firefighting volunteers, as they are the frontline personnel to tackle disasters," he said.