Teens in hot water after partying at Chiang Mai reservoir

Administrative officials swooped at Huai Cho reservoir in San Sai district and arrested 27 teens for drinking alcohol in violation of the ban on gatherings.
The arrests came after officials had warned another group of 63 people against meeting at the reservoir, a popular local haunt.
The teenagers were charged with breaching the Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee's order and detained for interrogation at Maejo Police Station.
Published : July 19, 2021
By : The Nation
