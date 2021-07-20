Tuesday, July 20, 2021

NHSO earmarks over THB1 billion for shipment of rapid test kits

In a meeting on Monday, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) earmarked 1.014 billion for the purchase of rapid antigen test kits to help uncover more Covid-19 cases nationwide.

These test kits are expected to be distributed to healthcare units nationwide in the next two months.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who presided over the NHSO meeting, said these kits will also be distributed among local and migrant workers in a bid to contain the intensifying Covid-19 situation in the country.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : The Nation

