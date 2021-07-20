Bangkok’s Lerdsin Hospital suspends emergency services for now

The reason for this is that the hospital is overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases, and it does not have enough medical personnel.
The Facebook announcement said emergency services will be reopened once the situation returns to normal.
Thailand logged 11,305 new Covid-19 cases and 80 deaths on Tuesday.
Published : July 20, 2021
By : The Nation
