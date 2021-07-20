Tuesday, July 20, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok’s Lerdsin Hospital suspends emergency services for now

Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok’s Bang Rak area announced on Tuesday that it was suspending its emergency services and would no longer accept any trauma cases.

The reason for this is that the hospital is overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases, and it does not have enough medical personnel.

The Facebook announcement said emergency services will be reopened once the situation returns to normal.

Thailand logged 11,305 new Covid-19 cases and 80 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : The Nation

