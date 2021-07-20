11,305 new cases, 80 deaths in Thailand over past 24 hours

Of the total infections, 8,599 had tested positive in hospitals, 2,097 were found during proactive testing, 595 were found in prisons and 14 were arrivals from overseas.

Meanwhile, 6,557 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 426,475 cases, 296,208 have recovered and been discharged, 126,765 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,502 have died.

Separately, another 217,419 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 31,229 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 14,547,244.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 191.71 million, 174.56 million of whom have recovered, 13.04 million are active cases 80,954 in severe condition) and 4.11 million have died (up by 6,840).

Thailand ranks 52nd on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 35.01 million, followed by India with 31.17 million, Brazil with 19.39 million, France with 5.98 million and Russia 5.87 million.