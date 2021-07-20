Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Thailand signs contract for 20 million Pfizer jabs

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) signed a contract with Pfizer-BioNTech to procure 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The event, held at the Public Health Ministry offices in Nonthaburi, saw the contract signed by DDC director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong and Deborah Seifert, Pfizer country manager for Thailand and Indonesia.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and other ministry officials were also present.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been registered with Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration since June 24, and deliveries are expected to kick off in the fourth quarter of this year.

Pfizer-BioNTech said on Tuesday that it plans to manufacture up to 3 billion doses of the vaccine for global supply by the end of this year.

Published : July 20, 2021

By : The Nation

