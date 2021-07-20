Foodpanda rider denies lese majeste over burning of royal portrait

Pathum Thani police on Monday arrested Sitthichoke Setsawet and charged him with lese majeste, arson, and breaching the Covid-19 emergency decree against public gatherings.

The suspect was interrogated at Nang Loeng Police Station where he admitted to participating in the protest but denied setting fire to the royal portrait, said Deputy Metropolitan Police chief Piya Tawichai.

"However, police have evidence that proves the suspect burned a royal picture," he said, adding that Sitthichoke will be detained at the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road.

He also revealed that police officers were interrogating the 16 protesters arrested earlier for their role in Sunday’s rally.

"Investigating officers are collecting evidence to issue arrest warrants on other protesters who allegedly took part in the anti-government protest on Sunday," he added.

Police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets at protesters who tried to break through a barrier guarding Government House. The protesters were demanding the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his government, cuts to the military and monarchy’s budget during the pandemic, and importation of mRNA vaccines to fight the surge in Covid-19 infections.