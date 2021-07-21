Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for many parts of Thailand

The upper North, the Central region, the East and the South’s west coast are likely to experience isolated heavy showers because of a monsoon trough, while the southwest monsoon across the country, the Andaman Sea and and the Gulf of Thailand is intensifying, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

It advised people in upper Thailand to beware of the severe conditions and accumulated rain water that may cause flash floods, while warning all ships to proceed with caution and small boats to stay ashore as waves in the upper Andaman Sea are 2-3 metres high and will be more than 3 metres during thundershowers.

The department also mentioned that tropical storm Cempaka over the coast of southern China has moved inland there but will not directly affect Thailand.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees and highs of 29-34 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-26 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 metres high and over 3 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

