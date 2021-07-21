Wednesday, July 21, 2021

in-focus

Cabinet okays THB10.98 billion more for employers, workers

The cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional budget of THB10.98 billion for both employers and employees under Section 33 of the Social Security Act who have been affected by the lockdown of 13 provinces in the maximum control zone (dark red zone), government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

“This will be added to the previously approved THB2.51 billion in aid, which makes it an overall budget of approximately THB13.50 billion,” Anucha said.

The measure was proposed by the Labour Ministry, aiming to compensate employers and workers who have been affected by the government’s 14-day lockdown that commenced on July 12 in a bid to curb Covid-19 from spreading in ten high-risk provinces – Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla.

Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao and Chonburi were added to the list on July 18.

The aid is limited to those in nine sectors: construction; accommodation and food services; arts, entertainment and recreational activities; other services as stated by the Social Security Office; transportation and warehouses; wholesale and retail businesses; administration and services support; science and academic activities; and information and communications.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

