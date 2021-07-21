Cabinet okays THB10.98 billion more for employers, workers

“This will be added to the previously approved THB2.51 billion in aid, which makes it an overall budget of approximately THB13.50 billion,” Anucha said.

The measure was proposed by the Labour Ministry, aiming to compensate employers and workers who have been affected by the government’s 14-day lockdown that commenced on July 12 in a bid to curb Covid-19 from spreading in ten high-risk provinces – Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla.

Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao and Chonburi were added to the list on July 18.

The aid is limited to those in nine sectors: construction; accommodation and food services; arts, entertainment and recreational activities; other services as stated by the Social Security Office; transportation and warehouses; wholesale and retail businesses; administration and services support; science and academic activities; and information and communications.