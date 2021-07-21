Photo of makeshift patient screening point in Saraburi sparks ire

The image, shared by Facebook user Manita Thodpetch, drew 116 comments and over 13,000 shares.

In the post, Manita advised the government to urgently manage Thailand’s Covid-19 caseload, as the situation will lead the country to doom.

However, Saraburi Hospital director Dr Thamrongsak Kongmun dismissed the allegation, saying the area outside the hospital was being used as a screening point for patients to see if they have contracted Covid-19 before they are taken inside for treatment.

He added that the hospital will set up tents in line with standards set for all provincial hospitals.