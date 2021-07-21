Wednesday, July 21, 2021

in-focus

Photo of makeshift patient screening point in Saraburi sparks ire

This photograph of patients presumed to be infected with Covid-19 being treated outside Saraburi Hospital went viral on Wednesday.

The image, shared by Facebook user Manita Thodpetch, drew 116 comments and over 13,000 shares.

In the post, Manita advised the government to urgently manage Thailand’s Covid-19 caseload, as the situation will lead the country to doom.

However, Saraburi Hospital director Dr Thamrongsak Kongmun dismissed the allegation, saying the area outside the hospital was being used as a screening point for patients to see if they have contracted Covid-19 before they are taken inside for treatment.

He added that the hospital will set up tents in line with standards set for all provincial hospitals.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

