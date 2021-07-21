New surge in Thailand as 13,002 test positive, 108 succumb to virus

Of the total infections, 9,012 tested positive in hospitals, 2,910 were found via proactive testing, 1,049 tested positive in prisons, while 31 were arrivals from overseas.

Meanwhile, 8,248 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 439,477cases, 304,456 have recovered and been discharged, 131,411 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,610 have died.

Separately, another 255,061 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 32,815 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 14,805,120.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 192.22 million, 174.92 million of whom have recovered, 13.17 million are active cases 81,822 in severe condition) and 4.13 million have died (up by 8,267).