Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Vaccination advice for senior citizens

The Department of Health has offered advice to senior citizens on preparing for their Covid-19 vaccination.

Amid the current outbreak in Thailand, the department said that seniors are at high risk from infection and should get the vaccine as fast as possible.

The department also advised seniors who are right-handed to get the jab in their left arm, and vice versa for left-handed seniors.

Published : July 21, 2021

By : The Nation

