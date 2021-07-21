Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Dishonesty lands 4 rescue volunteers, 15 nurses in isolation

Patients are being urged not to hide their Covid-19 history after exposure to one dishonest patient resulted in four medics and 15 nurses having to go into quarantine.

The Ruen Jitarsa rescue team said in a Facebook comment that people should not lie if they are at risk because they will not be left behind. The team said it has enough PPE suits to tend to Covid-19 patients.
The comment was posted after the team took a patient to Khong Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima and doctors later learned that the patient’s relative had returned from a high-risk area.
Four members of the rescue team had to go into quarantine immediately, while the ambulance used that day was suspended from service.
Meanwhile, 15 nurses also had to go into quarantine.

