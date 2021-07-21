First person to die after receiving mixed jabs had underlying health issues: DDC

DDC deputy chief Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn said the woman, a teacher with high blood pressure and a BMI of 31 (considered obese) received a Sinovac jab on June 28 and then an AstraZeneca jab on Monday (July 19). The woman, who was from Prachuap Khiri Khan, died on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old was the first person to die after receiving alternate vaccines, which have so far been administered to 84,000 people, Sophon said.

Her body has been sent for autopsy at King Mongkut's Hospital, with results on the cause of death expected soon.

A total of 14.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Thailand since vaccinations began in March.

Approximately 229 deaths after vaccination have been reported, or 16 per one million recipients.

Results from autopsies and panels of investigating experts indicate the deaths were not caused directly by the vaccine but were linked to underlying chronic conditions. The most common of these are coronary artery disease and cerebrovascular disease.

The risk from vaccination remains tiny compared to the risk of being fatally infected with Covid-19, say health authorities.