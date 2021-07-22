Low margin of error proves rapid test kits are very effective: NHSO

Over the past two weeks, NHSO has tested 50,000 people in Bangkok using the rapid antigen test kits.

Dr Jadej Thammatacharee, NHSO secretary-general, said these kits will be made more accessible and even distributed widely, so people can test themselves.

If people get a positive result, they will be told to isolate themselves at home or at a community isolation unit, while those at high risk will be admitted to the hospital.

“We have expedited communication with more than 200 community clinics in Bangkok to start conducting rapid tests. Meanwhile, 69 healthcare centres have already started testing more people,” Dr Jadej said.