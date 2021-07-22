Thursday, July 22, 2021

Royal Academy imports another 5 million doses of Sinopharm

he Chulabhorn Royal Academy announced on Thursday that it has received 3 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and will receive another 2 million doses in the next couple of weeks.

These shipments are part of its objective to procure 9 million doses of the vaccine to meet demands in the country. It also aims to fill the gap where certain groups, such as the disabled, clergy, elderly and expecting mothers, are concerned.

Meanwhile, another 246,287 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 33,289 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 15,084,696.

Published : July 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
