First-year uni student files police complaint against Prayut in Hat Yai

Vajiravich Mamamuna, a first-year student at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Economics, filed the complaint with Hat Yai Police Station’s deputy inspector Pol Capt Suchart Kaewrat.

He backed the complaint with receipts and other records of Covid-related expenses.

“Prayut Chan-o-cha, as prime minister, is in charge of managing the Covid-19 pandemic. But, due to wrongful management since the beginning of 2020, Thailand is having to deal with more than 9,000 Covid-19 cases per day, and many patients and victims are being neglected,” he explained.

He also said that Prayut should be providing free treatment for citizens under the Constitution’s Article 47.



“The PM’s dereliction of duty during the pandemic has made Thai citizens suffer, as many Covid-19 patients have been left to fend for themselves due to the lack of medical supplies or transportation. Some patients have had to pay huge bills at private hospitals because they were neglected by the public healthcare system,’ he said.