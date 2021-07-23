Thailand logs new daily high of 14,575 infections, 114 deaths

Of total infections on Friday, 9,889 were found in hospitals, 3,601 via proactive testing, 1,072 were in prisons, and 13 were arrivals from overseas.

Meanwhile, 7,775 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the accumulated 467,707 cases, 320,152 have recovered and been discharged, 143,744 patients are still in hospitals, and 3,811 have died.

Separately, another 266,314 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 37,929 were given their second shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 15,388,939.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Friday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 193.41 million, 175.72 million of whom have recovered, 13.54 million are active cases 82,386 in severe condition and 4.15 million have died (up by 8,779).

Thailand ranks 49th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 35.21 million, followed by India with 31.29 million, Brazil with 19.52 million, France with 6.05 million and Russia 5.93 million.