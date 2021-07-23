Friday, July 23, 2021

in-focus

King donates over THB2.8 billion for treatment of Covid patients

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has donated over THB2.8 billion of his personal finances to hospitals and institutes treating Covid-19 patients, Chulabhorn Royal Academy announced via Facebook on Friday.

The post stated that 27 hospitals, medical colleges and clinics nationwide received a total donation of THB2.4 billion to buy medical equipment and other supplies.

Meanwhile, Siriraj Hospital received a royal donation of THB100 million for the Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building.

Furthermore, THB345 million was donated for medical equipment and other supplies at 44 prisons and their hospitals nationwide.

Chulabhorn Royal Academy said it was grateful for HM the King’s kindness and his concern for the wellbeing of Covid-19 patients as well as medical professionals. The announcement was made to mark the King’s upcoming birthday on July 28, it added.

King donates over THB2.8 billion for treatment of Covid patients

Published : July 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bull shark attacks keeper at Chantaburi study centre

Published : July 23, 2021

Vaccine strategy to focus on inoculating senior citizens, high-risk cases

Published : July 23, 2021

Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way

Published : July 23, 2021

Thai Air Force steps up in Covid battle by flying rapid test kits to South

Published : July 23, 2021

Latest News

SET down as virus surge saps investor confidence

Published : July 23, 2021

Bull shark attacks keeper at Chantaburi study centre

Published : July 23, 2021

Vaccine strategy to focus on inoculating senior citizens, high-risk cases

Published : July 23, 2021

Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way

Published : July 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.