King donates over THB2.8 billion for treatment of Covid patients

The post stated that 27 hospitals, medical colleges and clinics nationwide received a total donation of THB2.4 billion to buy medical equipment and other supplies.

Meanwhile, Siriraj Hospital received a royal donation of THB100 million for the Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building.

Furthermore, THB345 million was donated for medical equipment and other supplies at 44 prisons and their hospitals nationwide.

Chulabhorn Royal Academy said it was grateful for HM the King’s kindness and his concern for the wellbeing of Covid-19 patients as well as medical professionals. The announcement was made to mark the King’s upcoming birthday on July 28, it added.