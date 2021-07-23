Friday, July 23, 2021

in-focus

Practically no side effects from Sinopharm jabs, royal academy’s study shows

Of the 615,867 individuals who got Sinopharm jabs between June 26 to July 19, only 0.12 per cent or 769 developed side effects, the Chulabhorn Royal Academy reported on Friday.

Its Facebook post on Friday said the conclusion was based on a survey of 84,775 persons, and the most common side-effects were headache, fatigue, fever and muscle pain. It did not mention any fatalities.

The academy is one of the state agencies allowed to import Covid-19 jabs and its target has been company employees in high-risk jobs, medics, and other people who may be at risk. It has also been providing jabs to locals who are willing to pay.

Published : July 23, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
