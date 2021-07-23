Friday, July 23, 2021

Thai Air Force steps up in Covid battle by flying rapid test kits to South

The Air Force has deployed flights to deliver 12,000 rapid antigen test kits provided by the National Health Security Office (NHSO) to hospitals in three southern border provinces.

The flights will run between Don Mueang Airport and Pattani Airport.

This move is part of a project organised by private agencies to procure medical equipment and supplies for hospitals and medical facilities. The NHSO is responsible for distribution.

 

Published : July 23, 2021

By : The Nation

