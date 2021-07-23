Thai Air Force steps up in Covid battle by flying rapid test kits to South

The flights will run between Don Mueang Airport and Pattani Airport.
This move is part of a project organised by private agencies to procure medical equipment and supplies for hospitals and medical facilities. The NHSO is responsible for distribution.
“The Royal Thai Air Force is ready to help the government and private agencies combat the Covid-19 crisis,” an official said.
Published : July 23, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021
Published : July 23, 2021