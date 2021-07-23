Vaccine strategy to focus on inoculating senior citizens, high-risk cases

The government said around 13 million doses of vaccine were purchased since July 19 – 8 million AstraZeneca and 5 million Sinovac.

The main focus groups will be inoculated with these vaccines until August 31.

The ministry revealed that between February 28 and July 17, around 3.44 million people had received complete doses of Covid-19 vaccine -- around 6.9 per cent of the 50 million target.

Of the numbers, 1,709,095 were the average population, while 146,930 were elders.