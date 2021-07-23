Friday, July 23, 2021

in-focus

Vaccine strategy to focus on inoculating senior citizens, high-risk cases

The Ministry of Public Health has adjusted its Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan, focusing on vaccinating elders and patients with seven high-risk diseases.

The government said around 13 million doses of vaccine were purchased since July 19 – 8 million AstraZeneca and 5 million Sinovac.

The main focus groups will be inoculated with these vaccines until August 31.

The ministry revealed that between February 28 and July 17, around 3.44 million people had received complete doses of Covid-19 vaccine -- around 6.9 per cent of the 50 million target.

Of the numbers, 1,709,095 were the average population, while 146,930 were elders.

Vaccine strategy to focus on inoculating senior citizens, high-risk cases

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) stated on July 8 that the infection and death rates of elders had increased at the end of June.

In July, most of the Covid-19 vaccine stock will be provided to elderly people, in order to reduce the severity of the illness and risk of death, DDC director-general Sophon Iamsirithaworn added.

Sophon said that Thailand's elderly population was over 13 million -- 1.8 million in Bangkok and 11.8 million in other provinces.

He said that 10 per cent of elders all over the country had already been vaccinated, while old people in Bangkok needed to be quickly inoculated.

According to the DDC, as of July 14 there had been 2,840 deaths from Covid-19 in the present outbreak. Of the total, 90 per cent, or 2,556, were patients with underlying diseases or risk factors, such as obesity, pregnancy or senility.

Published : July 23, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Bull shark attacks keeper at Chantaburi study centre

Published : July 23, 2021

Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way

Published : July 23, 2021

Thai Air Force steps up in Covid battle by flying rapid test kits to South

Published : July 23, 2021

Practically no side effects from Sinopharm jabs, royal academy’s study shows

Published : July 23, 2021

Latest News

SET down as virus surge saps investor confidence

Published : July 23, 2021

Bull shark attacks keeper at Chantaburi study centre

Published : July 23, 2021

Vaccine strategy to focus on inoculating senior citizens, high-risk cases

Published : July 23, 2021

Bangkok launches 23 community isolation centres, 30 more on way

Published : July 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.