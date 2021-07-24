Nurse in Bangkok succumbs to Covid

The nurse, Praepach Thanyawattaweesook, worked at a Covid-19 testing site at Kasemrad Hospital Bang Khae.

On Sunday, her last post on Facebook page was: “Where’s the miracle?”

Nurses and netizens thanked Praepach for her sacrifice, and sent their condolences to her family.

Some netizens also criticised the Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council and related institutions for not giving medics better support, saying they should be compensated on par with military and police personnel.