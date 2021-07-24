Saturday, July 24, 2021

Nurse in Bangkok succumbs to Covid

A nurse in Bangkok died on Friday after reportedly getting infected with Covid-19 in her workplace.

The nurse, Praepach Thanyawattaweesook, worked at a Covid-19 testing site at Kasemrad Hospital Bang Khae.

On Sunday, her last post on Facebook page was: “Where’s the miracle?”
Nurses and netizens thanked Praepach for her sacrifice, and sent their condolences to her family.

Some netizens also criticised the Thailand Nursing and Midwifery Council and related institutions for not giving medics better support, saying they should be compensated on par with military and police personnel.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
