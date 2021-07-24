Saturday, July 24, 2021

in-focus

Covid-infected body of man, 80, found near Victory Monument

An 80-year-old homeless man infected with Covid-19 was found dead on a Bangkok street on Saturday morning.

The corpse was found lying beside a seat near Victory Monument at 7.30am.

Local vendors were the first to spot the body before contacting officials.

Initially, the cause of death was unknown until medics from Ramathibodi Hospital, arrived at the scene along with rescue staff and tested the dead man with a Covid-19 rapid-test kit.

Preliminary autopsy showed that there was no injury on the man’s body. Among his belongings were medicines for hypertension and diabetes.
The corpse was later sent to Ramathibodi Hospital for further examination.

Covid-infected body of man, 80, found near Victory Monument A police officer stationed at the scene told the press that the dead person had been resting near the seat since the previous night.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Eight Covid-related hotline numbers made toll free

Published : July 24, 2021

Bangkok Governor oversees Erawan 2 field hospital

Published : July 24, 2021

NBTC steps in after netizen finds out hotline numbers related to Covid not free

Published : July 24, 2021

NBTC steps in after netizen finds out hotline numbers related to Covid not free

Published : July 24, 2021

Latest News

Eight Covid-related hotline numbers made toll free

Published : July 24, 2021

107th Mekong River joint patrol completed

Published : July 24, 2021

Covid-infected body of man, 80, found near Victory Monument

Published : July 24, 2021

Bangkok Governor oversees Erawan 2 field hospital

Published : July 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.