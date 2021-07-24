Covid-infected body of man, 80, found near Victory Monument

The corpse was found lying beside a seat near Victory Monument at 7.30am.

Local vendors were the first to spot the body before contacting officials.

Initially, the cause of death was unknown until medics from Ramathibodi Hospital, arrived at the scene along with rescue staff and tested the dead man with a Covid-19 rapid-test kit.

Preliminary autopsy showed that there was no injury on the man’s body. Among his belongings were medicines for hypertension and diabetes.

The corpse was later sent to Ramathibodi Hospital for further examination.